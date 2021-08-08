Tottenham fight off Arsenal; expect to complete signing next week

Tottenham are reportedly confident of signing Bologna defender Takehiro Tomiyasu this summer, despite an intervention from north London rivals Arsenal.

Spurs are said to have reopened talks with the Italian club over a deal after Tomiyasu finished his stint with Japan at the Olympics. The 22-year-old walked away with nothing as the host nation lost the bronze medal match to Mexico.

The north London club have already completed a deal for Atalanta’s Cristian Romero. However, they still want the versatile Tomiyasu after selling Toby Alderweireld and Juan Foyth this summer.

There are also likely to be other departures, with Japhet Tanganga tipped to head to Turkey this summer. Davinson Sanchez and Serge Aurier could also leave before the end of the window.

Tomiyasu would prove a shrewd investment, given his ability to play centre-back or full-back.

However, reports over the last 48 hours were claiming that Arsenal have joined the race for his signature.

Spurs sparked in action

That may well have sparked sporting director Fabio Paratici into action, that’s according to Football Insider anyway.

The report states that with personal terms already finalised, the club are now negotiating the structure of the deal.

Tottenham have increased their offer to £17.5million for the former Sint-Truidense star.

If he does sign, Tomiyasu will join fellow new boys Romero, Pierluigi Gollini and Bryan Gil in north London.

