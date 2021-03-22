Tottenham told to expect a loss on big money star Mourinho ‘doesn’t trust’

Tottenham have been told they are likely to incur a loss if they opt to move on a defender Jose Mourinho is reportedly ‘unable to trust.’

Tottenham are facing the bleak prospect of another season without Champions League football next season.

Despite holding a two-goal advantage in their Europa League clash with Dinamo Zagreb, Spurs crashed out in extra time of the second leg.

That leaves the Premier League as their only avenue of securing a place in Europe’s elite competition.

Defeat to Arsenal last week dented their chances, though a bounce back victory over Aston Villa kept their hopes alive. One player in particular was a major factor in their nightmare week.

Davinson Sanchez has been in and out of Spurs’ first-team this term. A run of starts was eventually forthcoming since the beginning of February.

The Colombian controversially gave away a penalty that resulted in the game’s decisive goal. Four days later, he played 120 minutes in their ill-fated clash with Zagreb before looking shaky against Villa.

Signed from Ajax in 2017 for £42m, Sanchez was seen as a long-term project at centre-half.

However, a series of indifferent displays have seemingly earned him the ire of Mourinho.

Now, speaking exclusively to Football Insider, Kevin Phillips has declared that Tottenham will be lucky to escape with just a £10m loss if Sanchez is moved on, with Spanish outfit Sevilla most recently linked.

“I would say they could get to £35million if you include add-ons.

'Kane would like move, but Spurs exit unlikely' The Athletic's David Ornstein says Harry Kane would like to leave Tottenham but a transfer is unlikely to happen due to the high transfer fee which would be involved in any deal.

“Did they pay over the odds for him? I suppose when that time came around it might’ve been the right kind of money when you see some of the fees paid for other players.

“I don’t expect them to get the same back, they’ll probably be looking at about £30 or £35million come the summer.

“Tottenham will want as much as they can because it is vital they get two new centre backs if they really want to challenge next season.”

Factor preventing Kane’s Tottenham exit revealed

Meanwhile, Harry Kane reportedly ‘wants’ to leave Tottenham but his price tag precludes all but a few clubs from attempting to do a deal.

Recent reports have suggested that Kane may be set to leave the north Londoners this summer. Publicly he has always maintained his loyalty to Spurs but privately would like to play elsewhere.

That is according to David Ornstein of the Athletic.

“Yeah, I speak to a lot of people in football and the consensus is that he would like to leave Tottenham but he can’t say that publicly,” he told Sky Sports.

“He’s very committed while he’s at the club but he wants to go and win trophies, he’s said that publicly, he’s made it incredibly clear that he wants to win multiple trophies, the biggest trophies in football.

“It doesn’t look like he’s going to be able to do that at Tottenham, so I think he would be open to a transfer.”

