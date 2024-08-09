Barcelona have announced the signing of Dani Olmo and have now set their sights on raiding Tottenham for a player Ange Postecoglou would be more than happy to sell.

Barcelona’s initial aim this summer was to sign Athletic Bilbao winger, Nico Williams. However, Athletic made it crystal clear they would not negotiate with their Spanish counterparts and the only way a deal could be struck was by triggering William’s €60m release clause.

That proved troublesome for Barcelona and the deal was subsequently shelved after Williams reportedly decided to remain in situ for one more year.

Instead, Barcelona quickly shifted their attention to fellow Euro 2024 winner, Dani Olmo.

The livewire attacker has now completed a transfer from RB Leipzig to Barcelona in a deal worth roughly €62m. The breakdown of the deal, per Fabrizio Romano, is €55m as a guaranteed fee plus €7m in add-ons.

Olmo has penned a six-year contract running until 2030 and his move was officially confirmed by Barcelona via the club’s media on Friday afternoon.

Olmo was previously on Barcelona’s books as a youth player between 2007-14 and will now spend the prime years of his career back in Catalonia.

Barcelona fix gaze on unwanted Tottenham star

Elsewhere, Sky Sports bring news of Barcelona quickly fixing their gaze on another new recruit.

The Spanish giant had initially hoped to re-sign Manchester City’s ultra-versatile full-back, Joao Cancelo, following a successful loan spell last term.

However, with Man City favouring a permanent move and Barca prioritising another loan, news on that move has gone quiet.

Per a fresh update from Sky, Barcelona have made enquiries into the signing of Spurs left-back, Sergio Reguilon.

The 27-year-old is surplus to requirements in north London following the emergence of Destiny Udogie.

Reguilon spent the first half of last season loaned to Man Utd before joining Brentford on another loan deal in January.

The Spaniard has entered the final year of his contract and as you might expect, Tottenham are open to cashing in while they still can.

Whether Barcelona will pursue a loan deal or a permanent buy isn’t yet clear. A loan would serve no use to Spurs given Reguilon would become a free agent when the spell concludes.

Given Barca’s financial strife and the player’s contract situation, any bid to sign Reguilon outright is likely to be a small one.

Nonetheless, Tottenham are not in a strong bargaining position and may well take what little they can get.

Sky reported: ‘Barcelona have been making enquiries about Tottenham left-back Sergio Reguilon.

‘They are understood to be exploring the conditions of a potential deal, with just a year left on his Spurs contract.

‘Spurs are open to selling Reguilon. He has not been part of Ange Postecoglou’s plans.’

