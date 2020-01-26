Tottenham in £30m winger talks; deal expected to be done in 48 hours

Tottenham are reportedly closing in on PSV Eindhoven’s Dutch international Steven Bergwijn, with a £30million deal agreed.

The 22-year-old has been left out of PSV’s squad for Sunday evening’s game against FC Twente after Spurs lodged a bid for the exciting attacker.

And reports in Holland expect the deal to be done in the next 48 hours.

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho and chairman Daniel Levy are said to have met with Bergwijn’s advisers last week, with the player having a clause in his contract that means he can leave for £30m.

Bergwijn was on the brink of joining Sevilla last year, but the deal collapsed when the Spanish club failed to trigger the buy-out.

Now he looks destined for the Premier League, having previously also been linked with Leicester.

Mourinho is said to be a big fan of Bergwijn’s versatility, with the forward able to play across the front three and has scored six goals this season.

Bergwijn, who has been capped seven times for his country by Ronald Koeman, has won three Eredivisie titles with PSV.

Meanwhile, Mourinho is keen on a move for Juventus midfielder Emre Can and is preparing to offer over €30m to sign him, according to reports.

Can, who moved to Turin from Liverpool in the summer of 2018, has failed to make his mark under boss Maurizio Sarri having played only eight Serie A games so far this season.

The German international was not included in his side’s Champions League squad and is fighting for a position alongside the likes of Miralem Pjanic, Rodrigo Bentancur and Blaise Matuidi.

What’s more, Adrien Rabiot and Aaron Ramsey both joined in the summer from Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal, respectively. Read more…