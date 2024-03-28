Tottenham explode past Liverpool for ‘special’ €50m goal machine as agent drops transfer hint

Tottenham are reportedly set to launch a massive offer to sign Eintracht Frankfurt striker Omar Marmoush this summer – but they will need to act quickly to beat Liverpool to his signing amid claims he is very much near the top of Michael Edwards’ wishlist.

The Egyptian striker has spent his entire career in Germany, moving between a few clubs either on loan or permanent deals, but never really finding a home until last season. And having made a free-transfer move to Eintracht Frankfurt last summer, few would have expected the success for the 25-year-old to have.

Indeed, with the Bundesliga club in the market for a new centre forward to replace the prolific Randal Kolo Muani, who moved to PSG for a fee of €95m, there were some sceptics who wondered whether Marmoush was capable of filling the Frenchman’s pretty sizeable boots.

However, he has taken to the task brilliantly, having scored an impressive 15 goals and adding a further six assists from 33 appearances in all competitions so far.

IN DEPTH: The seven most in-demand strikers who are set for a blockbuster move this summer

As a result, that form – that has seen him contribute to a goal every 1.57 appearances – has seen scouts flocking to the Deutsche Bank Park as they plot an approach to lure him from the Bundesliga club, whi currently find themselves sixth in the table.

Predictably, there has been growing speculation that Marmoush has attracted plenty of attention from Premier League sides, with both Brentford and Newcastle among the sides to have taken an interest in him ahead of the January window.

But with his excellent form continuing, it was reported earlier this month that returning Liverpool chief Edwards – back at Anfield in a new CEO of football role – has strongly recommended his signing to the Reds.

Tottenham ready to make move for Liverpool target Marmoush

To that end, it’s been reported that Edwards will look to make the 30-times capped striker the first arrival of his second spell at Liverpool.

However, reports from SportBILD claims the strongest interest in the striker actually comes from Tottenam, with boss Ange Postecoglou also taking a keen interest in his development and now seemingly having identified him as a primary target for the north London side this summer.

Tottenham waved farewell to Harry Kane last summer and while Son Heung-min moved into a central striker’s role to compensate, they never truly replaced their talismanic frontman and despite the arrivals of forwards Brennan Johnson and Timo Werner since.

As a result, their report claims that an offer from Spurs is likely to be forthcoming in upcoming weeks, though it remains to be seen if the two clubs can agree a deal.

Their opening offer, it’s claimed, is likely to land at around the €30m (£25.7m) – some way short of the €50m to €60m (£42.8m to £51.4m) they reportedly now value their striker at.

Spurs given hope as striker hints at Premier League transfer

However, the good news for Spurs is that SportBILD claims Frankfurt will not stand in the player’s way if he wants to make the move, with the Bundesliga side very much open to his sale this summer and especially given any amount received will be 100% profit.

The 25-year-old, who understandably cites Mo Salah as a big inspiration of his, reportedly has ‘big dreams’ of moving to the Premier League and is described as being extremely keen to explore the prospect of making such a move.

Speaking earlier this year, the player’s agent Michael Reschke said on Egyptian TV: “We have good plans for Marmoush.

“Marmoush has been delivering outstanding performances recently and a bright future awaits him.

“He currently has a global market, so we do not rule out receiving offers from all over the world.

“This is not a strange matter, and we should all expect it because his performance, level, and name have become like gold currency and the energy he possesses on the pitch promotes him.

“Marmoush is greatly loved within Eintracht Frankfurt, so offers are not only expected from within Germany but from all over Europe.

“He has a completely distinctive style, his eyes are sharp, and I cannot compare him to anyone else. He is a wonderful and special player.”

READ MORE: Tottenham ‘open talks’ with electric winger as Postecoglou eyes revenge for brutal January hijack