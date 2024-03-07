Tottenham are reportedly set to devastate Barcelona for the second time in a matter of months amid claims Ange Postecoglou’s side will land Roony Bardghji ahead of the LaLiga giants and amid claims Manchester United have dropped from the race.

The Kuwait-born winger has made a real name for himself this season and established himself as one of European football’s brightest prospects after scoring an impressive 10 goals in just 29 appearances despite only being 18 years of age. Having helped his side FC Copenhagen into the Champions League knock-out stages – their run eventually coming to an end on Wednesday night as reigning champions Manchester City swatted them aside 6-2 on aggregate – Bardghji put his name in the headlines with a brilliant winner which effectively knocked Manchester United out of the group stages of the competition.

That form has earned the Sweden U21 winger plenty of admiring glances with the likes of United (and with a name like Roony, how can they resist?!), Tottenham, Brighton and Manchester City all listed as having an interest.

But reports in Spain have also now suggested Bardghji’s name has been spoken about in Barcelona circles. And with the LaLiga giants willing to cash in on former Leeds man Raphinha this summer, the teenager could prove a more than suitable replacement.

News that Barca are keen on another Swedish talent rekindles the battle that recently erupted between the Spanish giants and Tottenham recently for another top young talent in Lucas Bergvall.

Expected to sign for the LaLiga giants, Spurs stole in at the 11th hour to pocket a deal for the 18-year-old Djurgardens midfielder to crush officials at Barca.

Tottenham tipped to beat Barcelona for Bardghji

And with Bergvall recently scoring an incredible goal to floor fans, it’s easy to see why they were so disappointed to miss out.

Now it seems a repeat of that battle is to erupt once again, with Tottenham seemingly the favourites of all the Premier League contenders to snap up the young star.

Speaking to FotbollDirekt, top transfer journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has talked up Barca’s chances of a deal.

“He is a Barcelona player in terms of the way he plays and I know they like him. All the top clubs want Roony Bardghji,” he said.

“I think that Spanish clubs will go after him and I think that Barcelona in particular will try to sign him – not least because they missed out on Lucas Bergvall.”

However, Danish outlet Tipsbladet believe Postecoglou is also determined to win the race for Bardghji too.

Describing him as a ‘explicit request’ of the Aussie boss, the north London side are believed to have already registered their interest with his agent.

FC Copenhagen, for their part, are not in a position to reject a big-money offer for his services and are believed to have placed an asking price of around €20m (£17m) on the winger’s head, though the price could yet rise if an auction ensues.

Man Utd drop from race for winger

Financially, Spurs do appear better placed to win the race too, and it’s claimed they are set to devastate Barcelona for a second time in a matter of months by winning the race for Bardghji.

Spurs also hold a key advantage with a strong Swedish contingent forming in their particular corner of north London. And with Dejan Kulusevski helping persuade Bergvall to sign, he could yet play a part in helping convince Bardghji to join him too.

UNited, meanwhile, are believed to have dropped out of the race to sign the teenager, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s energies going instead into the capture of a more proven name in the form of Michael Olise.

TEAMtalk revealed on Wednesday that Olise is very much a top target for United this summer with a deal to bring him in from Crystal Palace likely to cost in the region of £60m.

Olise, who joined the Eagles in summer 2021 for a mere £8.1m, has nine goal involvements (six goals and three assists) from just 11 appearances in the Premier League this season.

