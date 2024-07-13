Tottenham have been credited as the favourites to sign Eberechi Eze this summer with a trusted journalist expecting their interest to kick into gear over the next few days, though Liverpool cannot yet be discounted from signing the Crystal Palace star.

The 26-year-old enjoyed a brilliant season last time out with his electrfying form towards the back end of the season enough to secure Eze a place in the England squad at the expense of Tottenham star James Maddison. Eze finished the season with 17-goal involvements (11 goals, six assists) from 31 appearances – one every 1.8 matches. Compare that to Maddison, who managed 13 (nine goals, four assists) from 30 appearances – one every 2.3 games – it’s fair to say Gareth Southgate got that call right.

But having already lost Michael Olise to Bayern Munich this summer, the chances of Palace keeping another star man in place are rapidly fading, according to the latest reports.

That’s because Eze has an attractive release clause in his deal widely reported to be £60m mark, though sources have indicated to TEAMtalk that another £8m would be owed to the Eagles in add-ons and incentives on top of that mark.

Such a deal would make Eze a record signing at Tottenham were he to move across London to N17, though such fees are slightly more common place at fellow suitors Liverpool and something of the norm at Manchester City, who are also admirers of the former QPR man.

While Eze has only managed limited minutes for England at Euro 2024 so far, Southgate has been keen to stress that every player in his 26-man squad has played a role in helping them reach Sunday’s final against Spain.

Tottenham favourites to sign Eberechi Eze

And while it is debatable if he will see any action in the Berlin showpiece, interest in prising Eze away from Selhurst Park is expected to be stepped up in the days that follow England’s return from Germany, with several players due to either finalise their futures before embarking on much-needed holidays.

Ange Postecoglou’s interest in acquiring Eze’s services is well documented as he looks to further strengthen a Tottenham side that finished a progressive fifth last season.

However, the Aussie knows he will need a peppering of additional quality to break into the top four, with the free-running and quick-to-shoot Eze seen as one of those who can give his Spurs side another string to their bow.

And according to journalist Ben Jacobs, speaking to the Last Word on Spurs podcast, it is Tottenham who are ahead of all other clubs in the chase for Eze and with their interest expected to rise in the coming days once England’s fate is known.

“When one club enquires, every club enquires. As soon as the Euros finish we might see some movement on this one,” he said of Eze.

“You’re right that Manchester City like this player, but Tottenham are there and I think they’re ahead if you like in terms of how concrete they are that he’s someone they wish to move on than Arsenal who have been linked with Eberechi Eze as well.”

Liverpool not discounted from Eze race

Former Spurs scout Bryan King would also love to see Eze at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

“Eze would be an exciting signing, he is a very good player,” King said last month.

“But he reminds me a lot of Maddison. Does this therefore suggest that Maddison’s time with Tottenham could be up?”

“Maddison started off very brightly but then he disappointed himself and the club in the second half of the season.

“His attitude went downhill and he seemed to get involved in things on and off the field which were unnecessary.”

Despite claims of interest from Arsenal and Man City, it’s also been reported that Liverpool are also strong admirers of the player.

And with the Reds able to offer Champions League football – something Eze’s exit clause is thought to stipulate – Liverpool could yet gain a key advantage over Spurs were they to make a rival offer.

Transfer journalist Pete O’Rourke believes Liverpool boss Arne Slot is now ready to throw his hat into the ring for Eze’s signature and claims the Merseysiders cannot yet be discounted from the race to sign the seven-times capped England international.

Eze joined the Eagles in a 2020 move from QPR and is contracted to the Eagles until summer 2027. In that time he has played 124 times for the Croydon-based side, scoring a total of 26 goals and laying on 17 assists.