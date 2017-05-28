Tottenham ‘express interest’ in Monaco midfield star

Tottenham may be the next club to benefit from Monaco’s expected summer exodus as they step up their bid to land midfielder Thomas Lemar.

The 21-year-old is part of a hugely impressive crop of youngsters who took Monaco to the Ligue 1 title, as well as a fine Champions League campaign, this season.

After another season of disappointment in the Premier League title race, Tottenham intend to invest in their squad this summer, with L’Equipe reporting they have expressed interest in making Lemar a key part of that to the player’s representatives.

Lemar, though, will not come cheap. Atletico Madrid were reported to have had a €25million bid rejected a year ago, and they have maintained that interest, with Juventus and Bayern Munich also understood to be keen.

Some reports have indicted that Spurs would like to include Moussa Sissoko in any deal, perhaps giving them an edge, but Monaco’s recent preference for developing their own stars may well scupper that hope.