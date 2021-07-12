Tottenham told they must go the extra mile to secure ‘dream’ transfer

Tottenham will not be given an easy route on the path to securing an impressive midfield transfer despite it being his ‘dream’ to play in England, per a report.

Spurs finally put to bed their highly publicised manager hunt by appointing Nuno Espirito Santo in late June. The Portuguese was not initially high on the club’s shortlist. However, it cannot be argued he has not proved himself in the Premier League.

With the aid of several key transfers for fellow countrymen, Nuno firmly established Wolves as a solid mid-table team over their three years of top flight football.

His transfer budget at Tottenham will undoubtedly be larger. Nonetheless, many expect him to once again rely on his Portuguese connections.

One player who has already been linked with a move to North London is Joao Palhinha.

The Sporting Lisbon midfielder, 26, was a key cog in the club’s engine room on route to breaking Porto and Benfica’s dominance in the Portuguese top flight last year.

His displays were rewarded with several appearances for his national side at Euro 2021, and Tottenham duly took note.

A previous report in June detailed their interest, and noted the player holds a €60m release clause.

Portuguese outlet Record stated a bid of between €40m-€50m might be too good for Sporting to resist. But the latest news has indicated Spurs will have to go the extra mile.

Sport Witness (citing today’s edition of Record) declare Sporting ‘do not plan to sell the midfielder in this transfer window.’

As such, the only way Spurs will be able to secure the player is by paying his €60m get-out fee in full.

Sporting’s stance is deemed to be ‘well expressed’ and at present, they appear determined in their cause.

Wolves have also been credited with interest along with Everton, though the figures in question may prove a step too far for that duo.

Tottenham defensive target ‘wants’ the move

Meanwhile, Tottenham appear to be closing in on an impressive summer transfer after a reliable source confirmed the player in question ‘wants’ the move.

One player who has been tipped to bolster the club’s defensive ranks is Takehiro Tomiyasu. The Bologna defender, 22, was the subject of a failed Spurs bid according to the Telegraph last week.

The newspaper said that they have yet to reach the Serie A side’s £21.5million transfer demand. While they did not state Spurs’ current offer, Football Insider claims that figure stands at £15.5million.

Concerns over the move potentially being hijacked by Arsenal began to swirl, though trusted source Fabrizio Romano has now debunked those claims.

The Italian tweeted ‘Tottenham are currently the only English club negotiating to sign Takehiro Tomiyasu.’

In further good news, Romano noted that the defender ‘wants’ to join Spurs.

