Tottenham eyeing shock swoop for Liverpool forward

Tottenham are reportedly eyeing a shock move for Liverpool forward Divock Origi before the end of the transfer window.

The Reds frontman has fallen down the pecking order at Anfield and failed to even make the matchday squad for the midweek Champions League win over Hoffenheim.

Liverpool chief Jurgen Klopp has often preferred to use attacking midfielder Roberto Firmino as a ‘false nine’rather than opt for Origi or the injury-plagued Daniel Sturridge, while the club also signed Dominic Solanke from Chelsea this summer.

That has led to talk that Origi could be moved on before the window closes, with The Sun claiming that Spurs are ready to swoop.

Belgium international Origi was signed from Lille in a £10million deal in 2014 but loaned back immediately to the French outfit before he eventually made his breakthrough for the Reds in 2015.

The 22-year-old, who has scored 12 goals in 51 appearances for Liverpool, wants regular first-team football with the 2018 World Cup just around the corner.

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has admitted that he wants to bring in another defender, midfielder and striker before Thursday’s deadline, and Origi could well be a prime target.