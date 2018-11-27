Tottenham face battle to land €40m-plus Brazilian midfield enforcer

Tottenham are weighing up a January transfer for Napoli holding midfielder Allan, according to a report.

CalcioNapoli24 report that Spurs have turned their attention to the Brazilian enforcer after initially scouting his Napoli team-mate Amadou Diawara.

The 27-year-old Allan is “the best stopper” in Serie A, according to the Italian source with an unique ability to recover the ball from a deep-lying midfield position.

Tottenham have apparently been “probing the ground” after sending scouts to watch Allan, but Napoli chairman Aurelio De Laurentiis is desperate to keep hold of the player.

Allan has been integral for Napoli in their charge to second place in Serie A this season, making 17 appearances in all competitions.

Allan joined Napoli from Udinese for a reported fee of €10million, plus bonuses, as well as a permanent swap of Miguel Britos in July 2015 and he is under contract in Naples until 2023.

The report claims Spurs are prepared to offer €40million for Allan – a figure that De Laurentiis will almost certainly turn down.

Spurs however, will only make a move if space in their squad is freed up be the departure of Mousa Dembele or Victor Wanyama.

Dembele is a January target for clubs in China, while Wanyama has been heavily linked with a move away from Spurs.

TEAMtalk understands Tottenham are also interested in Norwegian star Sander Berge, who is available for around €15million.

The 20-year-old Genk midfielder has been on Spurs’ radar since he was 16, and they came close to signing him before he moved to his current club Genk in January 2017.