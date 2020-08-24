Two major hurdles emerge for Tottenham in bid to sign Ivan Rakitic

Tottenham must overcome two major hurdles if they are to complete a deal for Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic this summer.

For the second day in a row, the Spanish media are linking Spurs with a strong interest in the Croatia star.

The 32-year-old is expected to leave Barca this summer. As such, the Catalan giants are looking to cash in on a player who has just a year left on his contract.

Sport states that Tottenham have previously tried to sign the midfielder, with Jose Mourinho a massive fan of Rakitic.

However, the report claims that the LaLiga side were asking for too much at the time.

But things have now changed, with new Barca boss Ronald Koeman ready to oversee a squad overhaul at the Nou Camp.

Rakitic is just one a number of top Barcelona stars tipped to move on. With Spurs ready to try their luck again.

The first stumbling block they must overcome, however, will be the price tag again.

Barca ready to cash in on Rakitic

Barca will not leave Rakitic leave on the cheap. That will mean Daniel Levy having to use his legendary negotiating skills to get their price to his suiting.

The second is that Rakitic’s former club Sevilla are keen to bring him back.

The Croat left the reigning Europa League champions to join Barca in 2014. And the report adds that he would like to return, if Sevilla give him the deal if he wants.

Rakitic is, however, intrigued by a move to England, and Tottenham would certainly be able to offer a more substantial deal to the player.

Spurs must now hope that Rakitic goes with head over heart, if they are to land one of Mourinho’s top targets this summer.

Meanwhile, Jose Mourinho has contacted Benfica to ask about the availability of midfielder Pizzi, according to a report.