Tottenham ‘fear’ bigger Premier League side have ‘hijacked’ £68m transfer, with Man Utd also caught cold

Tottenham ‘fear’ their chances of signing Crystal Palace talisman Eberechi Eze have been dashed by one of two bigger Premier League sides, while Manchester United may also have missed out amid confirmed interest.

Tottenham courted Crystal Palace and England ace Eze over the summer, with the 26-year-old available via a release clause. But the clause – believed to be worth £68m – expired on August 16 without being activated.

According to online outlet Football Transfers, Spurs had a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ with Eze earlier in the window, presumably regarding his willingness to join the club.

However, the report then stated Tottenham’s move was put on ice once Eze’s representatives ‘informed’ Spurs a rival Premier League side had also made contact regarding a future move.

That prompted Tottenham to shift focus and the money set aside for Eze was channelled over to Bournemouth for the signing of Dominic Solanke.

Tottenham reportedly retain interest in Eze, though the optimal time to strike may have passed. Indeed, the report’s headline stated Spurs ‘fear’ a move for Eze has been ‘hijacked.’

Football Transfers added Eze’s ‘head has been turned’ by the high-powered club that registered their interest.

The identity of that club was not revealed, though the report narrowed it down to two teams – Arsenal and Manchester City.

The inference there is Eze is content to play for Palace for one more season before moving to Arsenal or Man City next summer.

Eze release clause clarified; Man Utd interest confirmed

Eze’s release clause may have expired on August 16, though the Daily Mail recently reported it will re-activate in 2025.

The value of the clause will reportedly remain unchanged, meaning clubs can take Palace out of the equation by bidding £68m.

Man Utd are another club to hold interest in the versatile attacker who bagged 15 goal contributions in 27 Premier League appearances last term.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reported earlier in September of United’s admiration of Eze on the back of offloading Jadon Sancho to Chelsea.

Romano wrote: “Still, we can say that, with Jadon Sancho leaving for Chelsea, the idea of the club in 2025 is to add one more winger, and there have been some fans asking me about the links with Eberechi Eze of Crystal Palace.

“For sure, Eze is a player United have been scouting and monitoring as they appreciate his ability, the same was true of Michael Olise while he was at Crystal Palace but the deal was too expensive and he joined Bayern Munich instead.

“In the next months, United will be tracking several wingers, and in summer 2025 there is a concrete chance that they will invest money in a new signing for that position.

“For now, I’m not in a position to say that it’s guaranteed that they’ll move for Eze, or who will be their top target, but they will consider bringing in a new winger, and so they will be following several players in the next months.”

But if Football Transfers are correct, Eze already has his sights set on joining either Arsenal or Man City.

Tottenham eyeing two different moves

With Eze seemingly now out of reach for Spurs, Milan Live recently brought news of Tottenham eyeing up a £17m move for Noah Okafor in January.

Tottenham are also seeking to make it a family affair by signing the brother of new recruit Archie Gray.

Archie joined Spurs from Leeds United in a deal worth roughly £40m over the summer, though the common consensus is his younger brother Harry may be even more talented.

Harry Gray is only 15 years of age, though counts heavy hitters Arsenal, Chelsea, Newcastle and Liverpool among his admirers.

But with older brother Archie already on the books, Tottenham hold the advantage and TBRFootball claimed Spurs have already informed Leeds of their desire to sign Harry too.

Where Eze would rank in all-time English transfers

Assuming Eze were to move for the £68m his release clause is set at, the Palace ace would become the seventh most expensive English player in football history.

Declan Rice leads the way following his £100m plus £5m in add-ons transfer from West Ham to Arsenal in 2023.

Jude Bellingham’s move to Real Madrid could eclipse Rice’s fee if add-ons are met, while Jack Grealish (Man City) and Harry Kane’s (Bayern Munich) deals were also worth nine-figure sums.

Harry Maguire’s £80m move from Leicester to Man Utd is fifth and Maguire remains the most expensive defender of all time.

Jadon Sancho takes sixth spot at £73m. You’d be hard pressed to find a Man Utd fan who believes that deal proved value for money.

Slotting in at seventh would be Eze, while new Tottenham frontman Solanke (£65m) takes eighth. The players who round out the top ten can be found below.

