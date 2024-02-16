Tottenham fears growing over monumental Liverpool ram-raid that could completely destabilise the club

Tottenham chiefs are reportedly growing increasingly concerned that Ange Postecoglou could end up quitting the club to replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool this summer.

The Australian has worked wonders in north London since his move from Celtic, completely transforming the style of play while also challenging for a top-four spot despite having countless injuries to key players to contend with.

However, it’s reported that his future at Spurs is tied to whether or not they qualify for the Champions League this season.

Tottenham are currently a point clear of Aston Villa in fourth spot and six clear of a surging Manchester United side.

Football Insider reports that Postecoglou, who still has more than three years left on his contract, does not have any kind of release clause.

However, their sources report that Spurs are “absolutely concerned Ange could go” to Anfield following Klopp’s shock decision to leave the Reds at the end of the season.

The report adds that even Daniel Levy fears Postecoglou could be tempted to quit north London for Merseyside, especially if Liverpool are in the Champions League and Tottenham are not.

Reports from his native Australia have also linked the 58-year-old with the soon-to-be-vacant role at Anfield but, thankfully for Tottenham, there continues to be one standout manager for the job.

Former Reds midfielder Xabi Alonso remains the favourite to replace Klopp after so far guiding Bayer Leverkusen through an unbeaten season in which they now look firm favourites to beat Bayern Munich to their first-ever Bundesliga title.

Indeed, Reds legend Jamie Carragher has fully endorsed the capture of his former teammate, although Bayern, Barcelona and Real Madrid are also rumoured to be keen on landing Alonso in the summer.

Postecoglou Tottenham exit would be disastrous

But for Tottenham, if they were to lose Postecoglou it would be a massive destabilising factor for sure given the complete culture change he has overseen since his arrival.

From the drab football played under Jose Mourinho and then taken on by Antonio Conte, Spurs are now regarded as one of the best teams to watch in the Premier League.

There is a feel-good factor around the club that has not been there since the early days of Mauricio Pochettino, so to potentially lose that to a Premier League rival would be devastating.

However, if the Football Insider sources are correct then qualifying for a Champions League spot should put all those rumours to bed.

Tottenham are back in action on Saturday when they play host to Wolves, while Liverpool head to Brentford in the lunchtime kick-off.

