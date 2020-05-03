Tottenham come to final decision on future of record signing Ndombele

Tottenham are reportedly ready to give agents the green light to try and find a new club for club-record signing Tanguy Ndombele this summer.

The Frenchman, who joined Spurs from Lyon for an initial €62million last summer, has struggled to live up to expectations in north London and could be on the move again just a year after his arrival.

Football Insider reports that Spurs have ‘mandated agents to find Ndombele a new club’, as well as being prepared to listen to offers for him.

However, the likelihood of Tottenham recouping the transfer fee that they shelled out for the former Lyon man last July is virtually impossible, given that prices for players are expected to fall dramatically due to the financial crisis currently within the game.

The reports adds that as an alternative option, Spurs could explore the possibility of offering Ndombele as part of a player-swap deal, which would allow Jose Mourinho to bring in some of his own targets.

That has already been mooted in relation to Barcelona, who are said to have offered defensive duo Nelson Semedo and Samuel Umtiti as part of the deal for a player who impressed them last season – when Ndombele scored twice in the Champions League against the Catalan giants.

Ndombele’s days at the Tottenham appear to have been numbered following the fierce criticism he came in for from head coach Mourinho back in early March, following Spurs’ 1-1 draw with Burnley at Turf Moor.

For his part, Mourinho does not appear to have given up on the player and was even seen putting the midfielder through a workout during the current lockdown, but it would appear that Spurs want to try and recoup some of their money why they can in order to pursue other potential targets.

Meanwhile, former Man Utd and Tottenham striker Dimitar Berbatov has identified the main problem should Harry Kane remain at Spurs, and has drawn comparisons with his own and Christian Eriksen’s exits from North London. Read more…