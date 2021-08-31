Tottenham fired triple warning over big Harry Kane ‘risk’ they’ve taken

Tottenham have been told of three reasons why it was a “risk” to not sell Harry Kane when his value was at its highest.

The Spurs talisman wanted out of his boyhood club for large parts of the summer. Man City emerged as the strongest contender to land Kane, but an agreement with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy could not be struck.

With the window winding down, Kane put any last-ditch notions of a late move to bed last week. The 28-year-old took to social media to confirm he would remain in North London for this summer at least.

The news was warmly received by Nuno Espirito Santo, though Pep Guardiola couldn’t contain his frustration when venting about “big master Daniel Levy”.

Kane returned to the Spurs starting eleven last week when notching a brace versus Pacos de Ferreira in the UEFA Conference League.

And with Spurs currently sitting atop the Premier League table, all is once again right at Tottenham.

However, ex-Spurs goalkeeper, Paul Robinosn, believes it was a “risk” not to sell Kane this summer.

Speaking to online outlet Football Insider, Robinson highlighted Kane’s advancing age, recent injury history and looming loss of value as to why a move this year would’ve been to the betterment of both the player and club.

“His value will decrease,” Robinson told Football Insider. “I’m not sure whether it would be as much as £50million but there will be a lot to take into consideration.

“He’s 29 next year. How are his ankles going to be this season? We know how they are.

“Will he get injuries? Both parties are taking a huge risk now. There will be more injury potential as he gets older.

“If it was going to be done it had to happen this summer. If he still wants to leave, that’s a huge risk there.”

Two concerns lay waste to Tottenham, Barcelona deal

Meanwhile, Barcelona starlet Ilaix Moriba has rejected a move to Tottenham following meetings with Spurs chiefs on Saturday, according to a report.

Reports claim that Barcelona full-back Emerson Royal is on Nuno Espirito Santo’s his radar. Although, midfielder Moriba is a more long-term target from the La Liga club.

RB Leipzig have proved their biggest competitors for the Guinea-born 18-year-old. Recent reports claimed that Leipzig are eyeing Moriba after agreeing to sell Marcel Sabitzer to Bayern Munich. Now, Spanish newspaper Sport claims that Moriba would rather move to his German suitors than to Tottenham.

His agent met Spurs chiefs on Saturday, but had two key concerns. The first came over his game time. The representative feels concerned about how many minutes his client would get under Nuno.

Furthermore, the lack of Champions League football at Tottenham is a concern for Moirba.

