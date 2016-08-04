Tottenham flop joins Roma on loan with view to permanent deal

Serie A outfit Roma have signed Tottenham flop Federico Fazio on a season-long loan with a view to making the transfer permanent.

Fazio joined Tottenham in 2014 but spent the second half of last season on loan at Sevilla, helping the Spanish club win the Europa League trophy.

Roma said on their website they had paid 1.2million euros (£1million) for the loan, while the option to buy comes with a price tag of 3.2million euros (£2.67million) and is conditional on certain sporting targets being reached.

“I am very happy to join a great team like Roma,” the 29-year-old Fazio said. “I really want to start training and get to know my new team-mates and coach.”

Fazio, capped three times by Argentina, made 192 appearances for Sevilla prior to joining Tottenham, but never truly settled at White Hart Lane as he made 32 appearances for Spurs.