Tottenham are following their Xavi Simons coup with a fresh raid on Manchester City and it’s not for Savinho, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Spurs successfully hijacked Chelsea’s move for Xavi Simons in the early hours of Friday morning. The Dutch playmaker has already passed a medical and Tottenham are racing to formalise the move which barring late hiccups, could be announced at some stage today.

Tottenham are paying €60m for Simons who has agreed a five-year contract with options for two further seasons.

Simons is Spurs’ alternative to Morgan Gibbs-White and Eberechi Eze for the No 10 role, while a new winger is also on the agenda.

Man City’s Savinho is top of Spurs’ shortlist but Pep Guardiola’s side have made it crystal clear the Brazilian will NOT move in the coming days.

As such, Tottenham must fix their gaze elsewhere, though that’s not to say the two clubs can’t complete a different deal.

Taking to X on Friday morning, Romano revealed Tottenham have launched an approach to sign Manuel Akanji.

“Tottenham make approach with Man City for Manuel Akanji, one of three names on shortlist,” wrote the trusted reporter.

“AC Milan are also in talks over move for the defender, ready to pay £15m fee but still in talks over personal terms.

“Tottenham and Milan want centre-back before the end of the window.”

Manuel Akanji transfer latest

As mentioned Spurs aren’t the only ones moving for the 30-year-old defender who is a centre-back by trade and equally comfortable in a back four or five.

Galatasaray had a £15m bid accepted by Man City over one week ago. Akanji and the Turkish champions haven’t yet agreed on personal terms.

Milan are exploring a move too, while the BBC claimed Crystal Palace have also made an approach. Palace could soon require a replacement for Marc Guehi who looks bound for Liverpool.

In any case, what is clear is Man City are open to selling Akanji and per Ben Jacobs, they have no qualms about doing business with Tottenham either.

Taking to X, Jacobs wrote: “Spurs have made an approach to Manchester City for Manuel Akanji, as @FabrizioRomano

called. Milan are also in talks. Manchester City are open to a sale.”

