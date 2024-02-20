Tottenham furious as Man Utd reignite interest in Harry Kane; shock Bayern Munich exit on the cards

A shock report has claimed that Manchester United are seriously considering a move for Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane in the summer.

The Red Devils were heavily linked with the England captain last summer but Bayern won the race for his signature after agreeing on a £100m fee with Tottenham.

Kane has enjoyed an excellent start to life in Germany, netting 29 goals in 30 appearances for his new team so far.

Bayern, however, are facing the prospect of a trophyless season after some damaging recent defeats. They currently sit second in the Bundesliga – eight points adrift from first-placed Bayer Leverkusen.

They have also been knocked out of the DFB-Pokal and lost 1-0 in their Champions League Round of 16 first leg against Lazio.

Reports suggest that Kane is ‘unhappy’ in Bayern amid the club’s poor form and Chelsea, among others, have enquired about signing the 30-year-old in the summer.

Now, it seems that Man Utd could reignite their interest in the former Tottenham man.

READ MORE: Man Utd transfer talk puts talented Brazil midfielder on high alert as Ratcliffe makes De Jong deal decision

Man Utd consider summer move for Harry Kane

According to Football Transfers, Kane is ‘at the top of Man Utd’s summer transfer list’ as Sir Jim Ratcliffe aims to rebuild the squad.

Ratcliffe has ambitious plans and wants to make Old Trafford the perfect place to develop top young prospects. He also wants to sign a prolific striker, though, and Kane certainly fits into that category.

The England star scored 30 Premier League goals for Tottenham last term and has shown no signs of slowing down since his move to Bayern.

The report claims Man Utd are ‘showing a lot of interest in Kane again’ and are ready to strike should he express a willingness to return to the Premier League.

Football Transfers add that Ratcliffe is ‘willing to spend’ up to €300m (£256m) on new players. However, that amount may change depending on whether the Red Devils qualify for the Champions League or Europa League.

It’s thought that Bayern would demand £100m for Kane this summer to recoup the money spent on him.

With that in mind, it would be a big call for Man Utd to spend a huge chunk of their budget on signing Kane, especially given the recent form of Rasmus Hojlund.

Saying that, if Kane could score 30+ goals in the Premier League for them next season, he could potentially turn them into title contenders again.

DON’T MISS: Victor Osimhen: Man Utd, Arsenal, Tottenham targets among four Napoli replacements in chaotic ripple effect