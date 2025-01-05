Tottenham gazumped as Man City open talks for signing of ‘one of the best’ around

Manchester City have opened two sets of talks over the signing of a highly-rated centre-back, and while Tottenham are also interested, it’s Pep Guardiola’s side who lead the race.

TEAMtalk were informed on December 31 that Tottenham aim to be among the busiest Premier League sides in January. Ange Postecoglou will be backed by the board despite the club’s dire form and additions are being sought at goalkeeper, centre-back, on the wings and at striker.

The first of those positions has already been filled, with Tottenham wasting no time in announcing the arrival of goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky from Slavia Prague.

Spurs have paid over £10m to sign the 21-year-old who will compete with Guglielmo Vicario for the starting spot.

Regarding the centre-back chase, TEAMtalk learned Lens star, Abdukodir Khusanov, is a player Spurs are taking a close look at.

The 20-year-old is earning rave reviews for his stellar displays in Ligue 1 and would become the first player from Uzbekistan to play in the Premier League if signing for Tottenham.

But according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, it’s at Man City where Khusanov could blaze that trail.

Taking to X on January 2, Romano stated: “Manchester City add RC Lens centre back Abdukodir Khusanov to their list for January.

“There are several top clubs interested in 20-year-old centre back as he’s considered one of the best talents in his position. Race open, Man City are well informed.”

And per a fresh update from Romano on Sunday, January 5, Man City have not only opened club-to-club talks with Lens, but they’re also in dialogue with Khusanov and his camp.

“Understand Manchester City are keeping contacts active for Abdukodir Khusanov deal,” wrote Romano.

“Discussions started on both player and club side with Lens, waiting for next steps as there are more clubs interested.”

Lens stance on selling Abdukodir Khusanov

Khusanov is seen as one of the brightest young defensive talents in football and has major interest in his services.

Lens’ coaching staff have been clear that they hope to hold onto Khusanov until the summer at least and will do all they can to keep him at the club in January.

He is contracted until the summer of 2027 and viewed as a key player for the club’s efforts this season under manager Will Still.

However, Lens sporting director, Diego Lopez, has indicated the club are open to doing business if their price point is met. TEAMtalk understands Lens value Khusanov around the £25m mark.

The centre-back is absolutely one to watch, especially as we understand as the Lens director is willing to trump his manager and sell the talent in a bid to raise funds for incomings of their own.

Latest Man City, Tottenham news – Transfer snub / Striker truths

In other news, Tottenham have rejected the chance to sign Atalanta’s Ben Godfrey.

The former Everton defender was offered to Spurs after receiving the greenlight to leave Atalanta via the loan route in January.

Tottenham turned their nose up at that prospect and instead, Godfrey is now expected to join Ipswich Town on a six-month loan.

Elsewhere, Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg has cooled claims Man City are in negotiations to sign striker Omar Marmoush from Eintracht Frankfurt.

Reporting on X, Plettenberg stated: “Understand there are currently NO negotiations taking place between Eintracht Frankfurt and Manchester City regarding a transfer of Omar Marmoush, despite other reports.

“Eintracht have also not received any offer. Eintracht have also not received any information from Marmoush so far indicating that he wants to transfer in the next days.”