Spurs hold key advantage over Arsenal, Chelsea in race for Martial

Tottenham will begin talks with unsettled Manchester United winger Anthony Martial over a move to London next week, if the latest reports are to be believed.

The France winger looks destined to leave Old Trafford this summer after falling down the pecking order under Jose Mourinho, with the January arrival of Alexis Sanchez further damaging his first-team prospects.

And according to the Daily Mail, the player has now instructed his agent to find him a new club, with talks with Tottenham reportedly scheduled in for next week.

Arsenal and Chelsea are also keen to sign the former Monaco man, who became the world’s most expensive teenager at an initial £36million when he joined United in the summer of 2015. But the promise of Champions League football with Mauricio Pochettino’s side makes them the favourites, ahead of their London rivals, to land the player in what will likely be a £50million deal.

Pochettino has put pressure on Tottenham’s board to be allowed to further strengthen his squad and the manager’s signing of a new deal last month is likely to see the Argentine push ahead with plans to turn the club into potential title contenders.

It seems the capture of Martial will be the first part of what could prove a busy summer for Spurs and the paper believes a hasty deal could be struck with the player’s lack of action for Manchester United costing him a place in France’s World Cup squad.

It’s not yet known whether Tottenham could use United’s reported interest in Belgium centre-half Toby Alderweireld as part of the deal, with the 29-year-old finally breaking his silence on his future at the club on Tuesday.

“I have another two years (on my) contract. Tottenham decides about my future. Of course I have my own idea. But that is not the case now.

“The past season was tough. But I’m glad that I could play the last four matches. That means that I am ready for the World Cup.”

Martial has scored 36 goals in 136 games during his three years at Old Trafford, though many of those appearances will have come off the bench.

