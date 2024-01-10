Tottenham get their man after Postecoglou demand; player ‘travels for medical’ leaving agent ‘mind-blown’

TEAMtalk can reveal that Ange Postecoglou was vital in Tottenham winning the race for Genoa centre-back Radu Dragusin.

Spurs are set to beat the competition to the talented 21-year-old despite Bayern Munich also making moves to secure his signature.

Interestingly, Dragusin’s agent, Florin Manea, has revealed that he is surprised his client chose to turn down Bayern in favour of Tottenham.

“We stopped dead. We were on our way to the airport. I said we have to think carefully and evaluate.

“Bayern are one of the biggest clubs. I can’t believe we turned Bayern down! But that’s the decision. I took it with Radu and his family.

“I informed Bayern that this was the decision, that they came in at the last minute and that it was difficult to change our decision.”

TEAMtalk sources suggest that Postecoglou was key in making the deal happen for Tottenham.

The manager was adamant that Spurs must win the race for Dragusin, as he knew that the North Londoners desperately needed to bring in a new quality centre-back.

Barring any dramatic twists, it seems Tottenham will finalise the deal in the very near future.

Dragusin could slot straight into Spurs’ starting XI alongside Micky van de Ven, with Cristian Romero currently sidelined with an injury.

Dragusin ‘travels to London’ for Tottenham medical

According to a breaking report from Sky Sports News, Dragusin has just taken off from Genoa airport as he travels to London to complete his Tottenham medical.

The London club have agreed on a €25m (£21.5m) fee for Dragusin, plus €5m (£4.3m) in add-ons.

Dragusin will earn circa £2.6m per season at Tottenham while Djed Spence will join Genoa on loan until next summer as part of the deal.

The Romanian initially signed for Genoa on loan at the beginning of the 2022/23 campaign before the move was made permanent last summer.

Dragusin has made 19 Serie A appearances for the Italian club this season, helping them to three clean sheets and scoring two goals in the process.

It will be interesting to see how he adapts to life in the Premier League and whether he makes his debut against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Postecoglou will no doubt be pleased to see the deal finalised relatively quickly, with the manager now able to focus on other targets for the remainder of the month.

