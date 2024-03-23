Tottenham gifted open goal signing with PSR concerns forcing Aston Villa to sell £50m man

Aston Villa could be forced into selling homegrown midfielder Jacob Ramsey this summer, thus gifting Tottenham the chance to sign a worthy alternative to their No 1 midfield target, according to reports.

Unai Emery’s side have thrust themselves into contention for the Champions League places this season. Aston Villa currently sit fourth in the Premier League table, though amid the UCL’s expanded format next term, fifth position might be good enough.

Two extra spots are available to the European leagues whose clubs perform best in Europe this season. As it stands, the overwhelming expectation is the spots will go to Serie A and the Premier League.

With Villa a hefty nine points clear of Manchester United in sixth, Champions League qualification is well within their grasp.

A key factor in Villa’s surge has been the club’s excellent hit-rate in the transfer market. The likes of Pau Torres, Leon Bailey and Moussa Diaby have arrived for big fees, though all have made their mark at Villa Park.

But to offset those big-money arrivals, Villa have cashed in on a handful of their homegrown stars. The sale of homegrown players represents pure profit on the balance sheet and is thus more beneficial to clubs than non-homegrown sales.

Indeed, Cameron Archer, Jaden Philogene and Aaron Ramsey have all departed in recent times for combined fees of roughly £37m.

According to a fresh update form Football Insider, concerns Aston Villa are close to breaching the EPL’s Profit and Sustainability rules could result in Jacob Ramsey being added to that list.

Tottenham want Ramsey, but Gallagher still No 1

It’s acknowledged Villa don’t actually want to let Ramsey, 22, leave the club. However, their financial situation will dictate their decisions and with an in-house valuation of £50m, selling Ramsey would solve many a problem.

Tottenham and Newcastle are both known to hold interest in Ramsey. Given Spurs also look on course to qualify for the Champions League, it’s a move to north London that may hold greater appeal.

Trusted reporter Ben Jacobs previously confirmed Spurs’ interest in Ramsey to GiveMeSport. However, it is understood Tottenham and Ange Postecoglou’s preferred midfield target remains Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher.

Postecoglou dreams of adding an energetic and versatile central midfielder to his ranks this summer. The signing of Gallagher was explored in January, though obviously did not come to pass.

Mauricio Pochettino is adamant Chelsea must not sell Gallagher who has captained the side in Reece James’ absence this season.

However, the club’s hierarchy will be the ones to decide Gallagher’s fate and if he doesn’t sign a new contract, they will cash in this summer. Gallagher’s current deal will have just one year remaining once the current campaign concludes.

But in the event Gallagher and Chelsea do thrash out fresh terms, it could be Villa Park and Ramsey where Tottenham fix their gaze next.

Bayern Munich are also an admirer of Ramsey, though the belief is he’d favour remaining in the Premier League if he did leave Villa.

FI concluded that if Ramsey is to be sold, it’ll likely come before June 30 to ensure the proceeds are added to this season’s accounts.

