Tottenham give up on signing attacker after price rises to £70m

Tottenham are reportedly ready to end their interest in Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha after the Eagles named their price for the player.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is a known admirer of the attacker and wants a marquee signing this summer as the club prepare to move into their new 62,000-seat stadium.

Palace, however, have told suitors that they will not sell for less than £70million, forcing Tottenham to look at alternative options.

Zaha’s wages are also an issue after the report in the Daily Mail claimed that the Ivory Coast would want to become one of Spurs’ highest paid players when he is already on £110,000-a-week at Selhurst Park.

The 25-year-old only penned a new deal with Palace last year and the report also goes on to state that the Eagles are looking to improve his terms again to ward off any other suitors.

Tottenham could now switch their attention back to Manchester United forward Anthony Martial, who is likely to be available for a fair bit less than what Zaha would cost as Jose Mourinho is keen to sell to fund moves for other Old Trafford targets.

