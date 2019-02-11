Tottenham given firm warning over future of fan favourite Son

Former Tottenham striker Darren Bent fears the club may struggle to keep hold of forward Heung-Min Son after his brilliant campaign.

The South Korean has been one of the best performers in the Premier League this season and has notched 11 goals in 15 games so far this season.

Son’s superb run of form came at the best possible time for an injury-hit Spurs, carrying the side in the absence of key men Harry Kane and Dele Alli.

And even though he was missing a few games himself while at the Asian Cup, the 26-year-old returned to score crucial goals in three wins for Mauricio Pochettino’s men.

He has even been tipped as a shock contender for the Player of the Year award, and Bent believes that Son will be attracting plenty of suitors by the time the summer transfer window opens.

“Son is an amazing player,” he told talkSPORT’s Extra Time.#

“Everything about him, the way he plays the game, he’s such a threat and he can finish with his left and right feet.

“The only worry for Spurs in the next few years is losing some of these players.

“People are going to look at Son and think, ‘he’s a lot better than we thought’, and he offers so much more than just scoring goals with his work rate and creativity.

“Just the way he seems to be around the place – you can see the Spurs fans love him and his team-mates love him. You can’t often buy that sort of player.”

