Tottenham given green light to move for £18m Serie A midfielder

Tottenham have reportedly been given the green light to make a move for highly-rated Torino midfielder Soualiho Meite.

Spurs have been tracking the former Auxerre youth star for some weeks, with the 25-year-old having impressed for the Serie A outfit this season after a €10m move from Monaco last summer.

Meite has made 33 appearances in all competitions this campaign, scoring twice and adding two further assists, and Torino will be reluctant to lose a player who has become an integral part of boss Walter Mazzarri’s team.

Indeed, the report of Football Italia claims that Torino will want at least double what they paid for the player, who has also been linked with London rivals West Ham, but could be ready to make a deal at that price.

Meanwhile, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made a Tottenham playmaker one of his top targets for Manchester United this summer. Read the full story here…