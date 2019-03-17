Tottenham given lift in hopes of signing £50m Man Utd target

Tottenham have been boosted in the pursuit of Fulham star Ryan Sessegnon who is reportedly stalling on signing a new deal.

The left-sided defender/winger is out of contract at the end of the next season and reports claim that if he did move on he would prefer to remain in London – a blow to Manchester United’s hopes of landing the 18-year-old.

The Cottagers have been trying to tie down the player, who is rated as one of the top youngsters in the country, to a new long-term deal but have so far been unable to come to an agreement.

Sessegnon’s decision to remain in the capital is also bad news for French giants PSG, who have also been monitoring the player’s progress.

The report in the Sunday Mirror goes on to state that Spurs, who have not made a single signing in the last two transfer windows, could buy Sessegnon and then loan him back to Fulham for next season – not exactly the sort of news that will please Tottenham fans.

The Cottagers look set for life back in the Championship next season, as they sit 13 points adrift of safety with only eight league games remaining.

Whether Sessegnon would be prepared to step back down to the second tier is unlikely, and the report goes on to add that Fulham could be tempted to sell to recoup some of their transfer spend.

The west London club’s owner Shahid Khan bankrolled over £100m worth of signings at the beginning of the season but that outlay has clearly failed to work given Fulham’s precarious position.