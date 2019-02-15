Tottenham goal-machine to be rewarded with bumper pay rise

Tottenham forward Son Heung-min is reportedly in line for a second pay rise inside 12 months as reward for his brilliant season so far.

The South Korean star only signed a new five-year contract back in July, but the Spurs hierarchy are ready to offer the forward another new deal before the start of next season.

The report in the Daily Mail claims that there is a big desire on Tottenham’s part to cement Son’s position as one of Mauricio Pochettino’s key performers.

The 26-year-old’s current deal is worth around £110,000 per week, but he can expect new terms to move him closer to midfielder Dele Alli – whose deal is worth up to £150,000 per week.

Despite being a tough negotiator when it comes to transfer dealings, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is always quick to reward the club’s top stars in order to keep them from the clutches of so-called bigger teams.

Since October, having had a stop-start opening to the season when he was away on international duty, Son has scored 16 goals in 23 games and has played a massive role during the absence of injured duo Harry Kane and Alli.

Kane, meanwhile, is expected to be back in full training next week – a full two weeks ahead of schedule – and could line up against Burnley a week on Saturday.

