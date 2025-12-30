Tottenham Hotspur have made it clear to suitors Bournemouth and Crystal Palace that they want to sell Brennan Johnson in a permanent deal in January, instead of negotiating a dry loan, and while sources can now reveal their asking price for the Wales winger, the Eagles are also evaluating a Manchester City man as an alternative.

Johnson moved to Spurs in a £47.5m transfer from Nottingham Forest in September 2023 and has scored a respectable 27 goals in 107 appearances for the club. That tally includes the 18 he scored in 51 appearances last season, where he finished as the top scorer for the Europa League winners under the management of Ange Postecoglou.

But Thomas Frank does not rate the 24-year-old that highly and we exclusively revealed on December 11 that Spurs were giving serious thought to letting him leave when the transfer window opened for business in January.

A few days later, having revealed Crystal Palace were leading that charge, we also broke the news that Bournemouth – wary of losing Antoine Semenyo after his £65m exit clause came to light – had also identified Johnson as a concrete target.

Some 10 days after our news of the Cherries’ interest broke, a number of other organisations started reporting the same news and backing up our claims.

Now, sources can reveal that Johnson has been told by Tottenham that they will not stand in his way in his way of a move away from the club in the New Year and their ideal is to sell in a permanent deal, although a loan with an obligation to buy would also be acceptable.

Our contacts can also confirm that both Crystal Palace and Bournemouth have had contact about a deal for the 42-times capped Wales international winger.

Palace are understood to be pushing hard for Johnson, whilst Bournemouth are in the market for a new winger with Semenyo set to join Manchester City when the transfer window opens on Thursday. On that front, City have made a significant breakthrough after taking two giant steps towards Semenyo’s signing.

Sources have now confirmed to us that Tottenham are willing to accept a deal worth around £35million (€40m, $47m) for the star, though that fee will also likely ensure Johnson does not take a drop in wages.

With that, we believe that he would become the highest-paid player at his new club if he were to join either Palace or Bournemouth in January.

Palace also weighing up move for Man City’s Oscar Bobb

There are other clubs interested in Johnson, namely Aston Villa, but Palace and Bournemouth are very much at the front of the queue heading into the New Year.

However, while Palace are at the forefront of that race, my colleague Dean Jones has also revealed he is not the only wing option they are chasing.

Indeed, the savvy Eagles are ready to compare the potential costs and impact of Oscar Bobb vs Johnson before deciding which of the pair to pursue.

The Manchester City star looks set to be made available for transfer following the Cityzens’ capture of Semenyo.

Now both players are understood to be among the names on the Eagles’ shortlist, but sources indicate that the financial demands of any deal will be a decisive factor.

Palace are weighing up not only the value of each potential move, but also the expectations and output each player is likely to bring.

Johnson, 24, would command a significantly higher fee, but offers greater top-level experience and is seen as capable of making an immediate impact.

The club must decide whether that would justify the extra investment, or whether Bobb’s potential for rapid development represents a better long-term deal.

There is a sense that 22-year-old Bobb could be valued around £20million (€23m, $27m), some way short of Spurs’ £35m demands for Johnson.

From the Spurs’ point of view, they head into January ready to spend, and we understand that a new left winger is their top priority in the window, although by no means their only one.

Any departure of Johnson would free up Frank even further to pursue his targets.

Spurs chase Atletico Madrid star; record Wharton bid planned

Elsewhere, Frank is also keen to add more steel to his central midfield, and sources can confirm that Tottenham are one of three Premier League sides to have enquired about Conor Gallagher’s services and with Atletico Madrid now making clear their very achievable demands for a January sale.

We can also reveal that Tottenham Hotspur are increasingly tempted to step up their pursuit of Adam Wharton in 2026, with sources indicating the club would be prepared to make a very significant offer for the Crystal Palace midfielder.

However, any transfer plans at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium could be about to encounter an unexpected problem. That’s after it emerged that the man they re-hired in October to steer their transfer business is on the brink of leaving, following shock reports emerging out of Italy.

