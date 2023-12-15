Tottenham gunning for £68m Benfica star as Postecoglou eyes perfect Van de Ven replacement

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly identified Benfica centre-back Morato as their top defensive target for the January transfer window.

Spurs got off to a barnstorming start to the season, but injuries to key players such as James Maddison and Micky van de Ven stunted their progress.

Tottenham now sit in fifth place in the Premier League table and Ange Postecoglou is keen to bolster his squad as he eyes a stronger second half of the campaign.

Signing a centre-back is the manager’s priority, as he eyes cover for the injured Van de Ven.

A multitude of top defenders have been linked with a switch to the North London club, but it seems they have now identified Morato as their ideal signing.

Benfica certainly won’t let their star centre-back leave on the cheap in January, however, so Tottenham will have to rustle up a huge offer to have any chance at a January deal.

Tottenham identify Morato as their top defensive target

According to The Sun, Tottenham have set their sights on signing Morato in January after their scouts ‘watched him four times last month.’

The left-footed centre-half has been with the Portuguese giants since 2019 after he was signed from Sao Paulo in 2019.

Morato has gradually become one of Benfica’s most important players, making 65 appearances to date, with the majority of his games this season coming in the Champions League.

The Sun claim that Tottenham could be forced to match the talented 22-year-old’s £68m release clause to sign him in January.

The report adds, however, that Benfica could accept a reduced fee after crashing out of the Champions League in the group stages.

Tottenham secured a vital three points against Newcastle last week, beating the Magpies 4-1 in what was a tough home fixture on paper.

Before that, the North Londoners suffered a slump in form, losing four of their five previous games.

They will hope to pick up another big win against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Friday.

A win would put them level with fourth-placed Manchester City, who will have one game in hand on Tottenham after their clash with the Tricky Trees.

