Tottenham gunning for second agreement after ‘collapsed’ transfer hands Chelsea top signing

TEAMtalk can reveal Tottenham Hotspur are pushing hard to reach a second agreement as they look to snare a Serie A player, with an alternative deal having already ‘collapsed’ and given Chelsea a great signing.

Tottenham chiefs are working hard to ensure that Ange Postecoglou’s squad is stronger come the end of the January transfer window. This includes landing some great new players, offloading those who are not playing and also tying down the most important stars to new contracts.

Tottenham have already managed to get rid of Hugo Lloris, who was not in Postecoglou’s plans. The goalkeeper has left Europe altogether by joining MLS outfit Los Angeles FC.

And in terms of new contracts, the North London side have already managed to tie down Destiny Udogie to a new long-term deal and have now turned their attention to Pape Sarr.

Tottenham will soon announce an extension in the midfielder’s contract from 2026 to 2030. Sarr is also likely to receive a significant pay rise to reward him for his growing importance under Postecoglou.

Following injuries to first-choice centre-backs Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven, Spurs are understandably searching for a new defender who can provide cover and competition this month.

Tottenham left Manchester United stunned on December 23 when they begun talks with Nice over the signing of prime Erik ten Hag target Jean-Clair Todibo.

But on Monday, sources confirmed to TEAMtalk that Spurs have had their approach for Todibo rejected by Nice. And this has seen Chelsea emerge as strong contenders to steal the Frenchman from Spurs and Man Utd’s grasp.

Tottenham move on from Jean-Clair Todibo disappointment

After seemingly losing out on Todibo, Spurs have turned their attention to Radu Dragusin of Genoa.

They have recently forged an agreement on personal terms with the 21-year-old. And sources have now confirmed to TEAMtalk that Spurs are nearing a deal to sign Dragusin.

Talks between Spurs and Genoa have seen significant progress in recent days, with a £26m transfer on the horizon.

Fabrizio Romano has also provided an update on Spurs’ pursuit of Dragusin, stating that ‘negotiations are underway’ between the two sides. He adds that Spurs are ‘confident’ about bringing the Romanian to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

And there is now little chance of Todibo joining Spurs, with that move having virtually ‘collapsed’, according to Romano.

