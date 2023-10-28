Tottenham leapfrogged, with European giants now ‘leading race’ for wantaway Chelsea star

Serie A giants Inter Milan are reportedly in ‘pole position’ to sign Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah in the January transfer window.

The 25-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge after the arrival of Axel Disasi, with Levi Colwill also preferred by Mauricio Pochettino.

Chalobah is yet to feature for Chelsea this season due to an injury. He was heavily linked with a move away from the club during the summer window, and the Blues are happy to sell him to help with Financial Fair Play.

Nottingham Forest had a £25m bid accepted for Chalobah late in the summer, but the defender snubbed the switch to the City Ground.

Thomas Tuchel was also keen on a reunion with Chalobah at Bayern Munich, but the German club were unable to reach an agreement with Chelsea.

As previously revealed by TEAMtalk, Tottenham and West Ham are also considering an approach for Chalobah this winter, although Bayern are considered to be the favourites to land him.

However, it now seems that Inter Milan could beat the trio of clubs to the Chelsea star’s signature.

Inter Milan ‘lead race’ for Chelsea star

According to reports from Spain, as cited by The Hard Tackle, Inter Milan ‘currently lead the race’ to sign Chalobah in the January transfer window.

Previous claims state that Chelsea will demand a fee in the region of £25m for Chalobah. Because the defender is a Chelsea academy graduate, any sale would be 100% profit for the Blues and therefore would help with FFP.

Inter manager Simone Inzaghi is keen to bring in competition for Stefan de Vrij and Alessandro Bastoni, especially for the latter given he has emerged as a target for Chelsea and Manchester City.

It’s thought that Inzaghi sees Chalobah as a viable option. A move to Inter would also give the centre-back the opportunity to get his career back on track.

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see if Inter do make a concrete bid for Chalobah in January, as the report suggests.

