Tottenham are reportedly among a host of teams in the mix to sign Paris Saint-Germain’s Randal Kolo Muani in the January transfer window.

The forward swapped Eintracht Frankfurt for PSG in September 2023 in a deal worth up to €90m (€74.7m, $92.6m) but the move has not gone to plan so far.

Kolo Muani flattered to deceive in the 2023/24 campaign after scoring just nine goals and bagging six assists and his fortunes have not improved this season.

The 26-year-old has scored two goals and notched one assist in 14 appearances, and just two of those have come as a starter. Reports suggest the France international wants a January exit and Tottenham are among his suitors.

Now, Corriere della Sera claims Spurs, AC Milan, and Juventus are interested in the 6ft 2in player but the Ligue 1 side’s €60m (£49.8m, $61.7m) price tag will put off the Italian teams. The report states they want to sign him on loan in January, with Kolo Muani said to favour Milan instead of their Serie A rivals.

It seems unlikely that Ange Postecoglou’s side will fork out such a big fee a matter of months from breaking their transfer record to sign striker Dominic Solanke but stranger things have happened. But the wealth Premier League teams have at their disposal may put them at an advantage here.

Kolo Muani wants Premier League move

TEAMtalk previously revealed that the former Nantes player is interested in moving to a Premier League club in the January transfer window.

In addition to Tottenham, Manchester United, Arsenal, and Chelsea are keeping tabs on the Frenchman, whose contract runs until the summer of 2028.

Incidentally, PSG boss Luis Enrique addressed Kolo Muani’s future with Les Parisiens last month. Going by his comments, it seems a parting of the ways is on the cards.

“I could speak about it, but I won’t because my decisions say it all, even if, as I have said, all of my decisions can be changed,” he said.

An intriguing few weeks lie ahead for Kolo Muani and the teams chasing his signature.

Tottenham transfer roundup: Grealish decision, Mourinho wants Son

Spurs are said to be weighing up a shock January move for Manchester City winger Jack Grealish.

The 29-year-old has become a shell of the player City signed for £100m ($120.5m, $124m) in 2021 from Aston Villa but Tottenham are allegedly monitoring the England man’s situation.

Fenerbahce manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly hoping to sign Spurs skipper Son Heung-min, with the South Korean out of contract this summer.

The 32-year-old worked under the Portuguese and now the ex-United boss is said to be keen to reunite with his old charge.

Finally, the agent of reported Tottenham target Omar Alderete has hinted his player will leave Getafe in the coming months.