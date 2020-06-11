Tottenham have reportedly been handed a massive boost in their bid to sign Ryan Fraser this summer after talks with Bournemouth indicated the winger will not sign a contract extension.

The London club are among a number of top Premier League clubs chasing the Scotland international, with rivals Arsenal also said to be in the running for the 26-year-old forward.

Football Insider claims that a recruitment source has told them ‘Fraser is worried about getting injured ahead of a blockbuster move’ and has ‘told the Cherries he does not plan to sign a short-term extension to complete the season’.

That news will come as a huge blow to Eddie Howe’s strugglers, who currently sit in the bottom three ahead of the resumption of the Premier League next week.

Its also means that Fraser will be available on a free transfer from July 1, although he would not be able to play for a new club until next season.

The report adds that Spurs are ready to offer a lucrative long-term contract to the attacker to beat off the competition for his services, with Jose Mourinho known to be a big admirer of the player.

Football Insider added that they revealed in April that Fraser, who has also been linked with the likes of Everton, Newcastle and West Ham, had told friends he was keen to join Tottenham if they make a move for him.

Fraser had an outstanding 2018-19 campaign, during which he scored seven Premier League goals and added 14 assists, but this season has seen a dramatic downturn – with just a solitary goal and four assists to his name.

However, Spurs will be hoping that is due to the player having concerns over his long-term future and will look to bring in Fraser as part of their front-three attacking rotation – competing with the likes of Son Heung-Min, Lucas Moura and Steben Bergwijn for one of the wide spots.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are now leading the race to sign Flamengo midfielder Gerson, claims a report.

Tottenham, Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund are interested in the Brazilian, with Goal in Brazil claiming that Tottenham have made their interest in Gerson more concrete with a £16million bid.

However, Fox Sports now claim that Chelsea want to sign the 23-year-old and add him to Frank Lampard’s squad, which has already seen the arrival of Ajax winger Hakim Ziyech for £33million.

The Blues have also agreed a£54millioin deal with RB Leipzig for striker Timo Werner and now they want a midfielder and Gerson fits the bill. Read more…