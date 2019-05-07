Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen is fit to face his former club Ajax in the Champions League semi-final second leg.

The Belgian suffered a nasty head injury in last week’s first leg, which sparked a debate about concussion protocol after he tried to play on.

Tests proved he did not suffer from concussion and Vertonghen is likely to play in Amsterdam with a protective mask on his face.

Davinson Sanchez is out, though, having picked up a thigh injury at Bournemouth at the weekend, while it looks like Harry Kane has failed in his bid to make a miraculous recovery from an ankle injury.

Spurs have not officially ruled him out but he looks unlikely to make it, while Harry Winks is also definitely out.

Erik Lamela and Serge Aurier are both back from hamstring injuries and should be in the squad while Spurs are also boosted by the return of Son Heung-min from suspension.

Son watched on last week as Spurs suffered a 1-0 defeat in the semi-final first leg.

Mauricio Pochettino has said that if Tottenham were to win to Champions League this season, he would consider “maybe doing something different in the future”.

Spurs trail Ajax 1-0 from the first leg of their semi-final.

Speaking ahead of the return leg in Amsterdam, Pochettino said: “To win the Champions League with Tottenham in these circumstances this season, maybe I need to think about maybe doing something different in the future.”

