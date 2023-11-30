Tottenham to help Man Utd offload Jadon Sancho by making January move for talented English winger

Tottenham Hotspur could reportedly give Manchester United a helping hand in selling Jadon Sancho by signing Juventus star Samuel Iling-Junior.

Erik ten Hag banished Sancho from the Man Utd squad in September after he claimed the manager made him a ‘scapegoat’ for not picking him in a game against Arsenal.

Ten Hag responded by saying that the real reason the winger had been left out was due to his poor performances in training. Sancho is yet to apologise, and as a result, Man Utd are trying to find a way to offload him in January.

As revealed by TEAMtalk, Juventus are interested in signing the England international, as well as his Red Devils teammate Donny van de Beek.

Man Utd want to recoup as much of the £73m they spent on Sancho as possible, though, and will demand a fee in the region of £50m for the 23-year-old.

Juventus do not have the spending power to pull off such a deal as it stands, but the Italian club could receive a decent fee for Iling-Junior in January, with Tottenham being one of several clubs interested.

If Juventus are able to sell the Chelsea academy graduate, a big-money move for Sancho would be more feasible.

Juventus willing to accept £15.5m for Tottenham target

According to CalcioMercato (via The Mirror), Juventus are prepared to accept a fee in the region of £15.5m for Iling-Junior.

The England under-21s international scored his first goal for the Serie A side last season but has ade just four league appearances this term.

As mentioned, Tottenham are one of several clubs interested, with Premier League rivals Aston Villa, Everton and Fulham also sizing him up.

Spurs have a history of signing players from Juventus. The London club completed a double swoop for Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski in January 2022, with the two Antonio Conte signings remaining in the picture under Ange Postecoglou.

It is understood that Juventus’ preference would be to sign Sancho on a loan-to-buy arrangement, despite Man Utd preferring an immediate sale.

An obstacle to that deal would be Sancho’s wages of around £17.4m. Selling Iling-Junior would help Juventus with this. It isn’t clear at this stage to what extent United themselves would want to subsidise the winger while he plays away from Old Trafford.

Juventus are also keen to bolster their midfield in January, but the links with Sancho aren’t going away.

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see if the Italian side do sell Iling-Junior this winter, and whether they make a concrete offer for Sancho that Man Utd are willing to accept.

