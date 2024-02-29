Tottenham hijack Liverpool, Arsenal pursuit by ‘moving early’ to sign Euro giant’s best player

Tottenham Hotspur are ready to stun Liverpool and Arsenal by winning the race for Juventus star Adrien Rabiot, according to reports.

Rabiot has long been linked with a move to the Premier League. He possesses fantastic experience at the top level, having won league titles in France and Italy while also playing 42 times for the French national team.

Those factors mean it should not take the central midfielder long to adapt to the Prem. Rabiot has put elite English clubs on alert by repeatedly speaking about his desire to play in the best league in the world, too.

In December 2022, Rabiot said: “I have always said that I’d like to play in England in my career. Will it happen at the end of my career in Juventus? I don’t know. But yeah I still have that desire [to play in the Premier League]. I’d like to evolve in the Premier League.”

Those comments came after Man Utd and Juve had agreed a fee for the 28-year-old in the 2022 summer transfer window, only for the player’s huge wage demands to put Man Utd off.

Although a previous switch to Old Trafford fell through, Rabiot could still end up playing in England with one of Man Utd’s major rivals.

Last week, it emerged that Liverpool had joined Tottenham and Arsenal in chasing Rabiot.

Liverpool, Tottenham and Arsenal all view the star as a brilliant transfer opportunity as he has entered the final six months of his Juve contract.

Tottenham eyeing Adrien Rabiot coup

Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport have now outlined how Spurs will try to beat Liverpool and Arsenal to Rabiot’s capture.

They state that Spurs will not wait until the summer to begin talks with Rabiot and his camp. Instead, Ange Postecoglou’s side will ‘move early’ by initiating discussions in the coming weeks, in order to get the jump on Liverpool and Arsenal.

The report notes that German heavyweights Bayern Munich are also ‘interested’ in the former Manchester City academy player, while Juve remain hopeful of tying him down to fresh terms.

Nevertheless, Spurs will push hard to try and bolster Postecoglou’s squad with Rabiot’s signing. He could replace Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in the squad, as the Dane does not appear to be in Postecoglou’s long-term plans.

Rabiot would be a fantastic signing for Spurs. He has been Juve’s best-performing player this season, with WhoScored giving him an average rating of 7.22.

Rabiot has also captained the Italian giants on seven occasions this term, so he could bring extra leadership to the Spurs setup.

The only trouble will be Spurs meeting Rabiot’s high salary expectations. But Spurs will hope that Rabiot’s dream of playing in the Prem will make him more likely to agree a contract with them.

