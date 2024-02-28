Tottenham hold advantage over Arsenal in race to sign classy Prem winger who’ll be on the move this summer

Tottenham are seriously considering a summer move for Wolves star Pedro Neto

Wolves winger Pedro Neto is being linked with top Premier League clubs and TEAMtalk can reveal that Tottenham have a good chance of securing a deal.

Ange Postecoglou is keen to bring in more competition for the winger position after summer signing Brennan Johnson has struggled to make his mark at the North London club.

Johnson has scored three goals in 22 Premier League appearances for Spurs and finds himself behind Heung-min Son and Dejan Kulusevski in the pecking order.

Tottenham are now considering a summer move for Neto, who is also a target for their bitter rivals Arsenal.

TEAMtalk sources state that Spurs have a good chance of securing a deal, thanks to their good relationship with the winger’s agency, Gestifute.

Postecoglou has also seen success when dealing with Gestifute in the past, such as when he lured Jota to his former club Celtic in 2021.

Now, the manager is looking to repeat that trick with Neto, who he believes could be an excellent addition to his Tottenham squad.

Tottenham poised to make summer move for Pedro Neto

Neto signed for Wolves in 2019 and has gradually established himself as one of the Premier League’s best wingers.

The Portugal international has made 17 league appearances in all competitions so far this season, scoring two goals and contributing an impressive nine assists – the fourth-most of any player in the division.

Neto is under contract at Wolves until 2027, but recent reports have suggested that the Midlands club could be forced into selling him as they aim to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules (PSR).

PSR has become a topic of increased focus in the last few months after Everton were controversially deducted 10 points for a breach.

That deduction was reduced to six points on appeal, but the Toffees face a second charge and Nottingham Forest have also had one mounted against them.

Wolves will therefore be desperate to avoid a similar fate, so selling Neto may be something they are forced into.

While it is too early to know exactly what price Wolves will demand for Neto, reports suggest that Gary O’Neil’s side will consider bids in the region of £80m.

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see if Tottenham or Arsenal are willing to pay that much for the talented wide man.

