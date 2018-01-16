Tottenham hold fresh talks to resolve defender’s contract deadlock

Tottenham have reportedly held a further round of talks with Toby Alderweireld in an attempt to resolve issues over his new contract.

The two parties have re-opened discussions, with Spurs keen to renegotiate their top defender’s current deal to ward off any interest from potential suitors.

As yet no agreement is place, according to the report in the Daily Mail, although both parties are in communication over the matter.

Spurs are keen to act as there is growing concern that the club could be forced to sell Alderweireld this summer if an agreement isn’t reached, due to a complex clause in his contract.

Alderweireld’s current deal expires in 18 months, but Tottenham do have the option of extending his deal by an extra 12 months.

However, triggering it would activate a release clause in Alderweireld’s contract allowing him to leave for as little as £25million in the summer transfer window.

The former Atletico Madrid defender earns £50,000-per-week – which is considerably lower than some defenders who are not at the same level as the Belgium international.

At the age of 28, Alderweireld is well aware this could be the last big contract of his career and is said to be looking for a deal above Tottenham’s current £110,000-per-week wage ceiling.