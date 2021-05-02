Tottenham hold talks to sign Brazilian forward after scouting mission

Tottenham have reportedly held talks with Corinthians over a potential £8.5million move for highly-rated young attacker Rodrigo Varanda.

The report from The Sun claims that the 18-year-old has impressed Spurs’ scouts, with discussions already taking place over a switch to north London. The club are actively looking to snap up young talent, with transfer funds at a premium due to the effect of Covid-19.

The report adds that Varanda is out of contract in January, with Corinthians working on extending his terms to ensure that they can demand a decent fee for the teenager.

Varanda is a versatile attacker who can play on either wing player or through the middle. He has mainly lined up as a right-winger for his club this season.

It appears that the deal is in the pipeline despite Tottenham not having a permanent manager in place.

Ryan Mason is in charge until the end of the season, but Spurs have already been snubbed by several names.

Belgium boss Roberto Martinez is the latest suggested option, with reports claiming he wants a Premier League return.

As for Varanda, a relatively small fee of £8.5million is being mooted. However, he is a player who is unlikely to push for a first-team place straight away.

Tottenham considering bid for prolific striker

Meanwhile, Tottenham have joined the mix of clubs seeking to bring a forward currently outscoring Harry Kane to the Premier League, claims a report.

Tottenham are facing a number of difficult decisions in the upcoming summer. The club sacked Jose Mourinho one week prior to their League Cup final with Man City. Ryan Mason took temporary charge, but Spurs’ wait for a trophy rumbled on after being thoroughly outclassed on the day.

The decision over who should take the managerial reins next season will have a major impact on the club’s fortunes.

Ajax boss Erik ten Hag was thought to be in the frame for the position, but hopes were dashed after penning fresh terms with the Amsterdam club.

Away from the managerial speculation, concerns have begun to grow over the future of talismanic striker, Harry Kane.

The England captain is yet to win silverware with Tottenham. After their latest Wembley disappointment last week, Kane reiterated his desire to win the game’s biggest prizes.

Mason recently dropped a hint over where Kane’s future will lay, but regardless of whether he does, Tottenham are in desperate need of additional firepower.

Now, Football Insider state this extra goalscoring injection could come in the form of Brentford hitman, Ivan Toney.

Toney, 25, has been a revelation since leaving Newcastle on a permanent basis in 2018. He operated at better than a goal every other game with Peterborough before earning a move to Championship powerhouse Brentford.

Toney currently tops the second tier’s scoring charts with 29 and has showcased his all-around abilities by adding 10 assists.

