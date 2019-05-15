Tottenham have moved ahead of Liverpool in the race to sign Julian Brandt after reportedly holding talks over a summer move to north London.

The 22-year-old has had an outstanding season with Bayer Leverkusen, scoring nine goals and registering an impressive 17 assists in 42 appearances in all competitions.

His €25m exit fee is certain to be of interest to a number of suitors, with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp – who wanted the player back in the summer of 2017 before the Reds instead opted to sign Mohamed Salah – said to be at the front of the queue. A report two days ago claimed Klopp was confident of beating Borussia Dortmund in the race to sign the Germany forward.

However, SportBild claims it is Mauricio Pochettino who leads the race to sign Brandt, with Tottenham already holding talks with the player’s father over a summer deal to bring the Leverkusen star to north London.

The paper claims Pochettino has identified Brandt as a potential replacement for Christian Eriksen – linked with a summer switch to Real Madrid – though Tottenham would be keen to bring in the Leverkusen star regardless of where the Dane’s future lies.

Brandt would fit the bill, having impressed under Peter Bosz this season after switching from a wide role into a more creative central position.

Bosz said on the subject earlier this year: “I’ve seen a lot of games involving Julian. During my time with Dortmund when we played against Bayer – back then he was playing on the wing, but I saw him as a midfielder.

“He’s such a good player and you’ve got to give good players the ball as much as possible.”

Spurs are not alone in their pursuit of Brandt, however. The German publication claims Brandt senior has also spoken to Atletico Madrid and Dortmund over potential summer transfers.

Get the latest personalised Spurs products on our new TEAMtalk Tottenham shop!