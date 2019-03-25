Former Manchester City forward Nolito has suggested he may be forced to quit Sevilla this summer – giving suitors Tottenham hope of a potential deal.

The Spain winger joined the Andalusian club in summer 2017 after two seasons at Manchester City, with homesickness cited as the main reason for his return to LaLiga.

However, his time at Sevilla has not gone according to plan with the 32-year-old limited by a serious ankle injury this season limiting the player to just three LaLiga appearances this season.

With the experienced star not due to return to action until next month, reports in the Spanish media claim Nolito could be phased out at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, especially given he will have a year left on his contract and the club are loathe to lose him for free.

Despite his struggles to adapt to the English way of life last time around, the player has been mentioned as a possible target for Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino.

And the player has hinted he be forced to consider a move elsewhere this summer, saying: “If they do not see me in their future plans then I will move on.”

Sevilla recently sacked manager Pablo Machin, with Joaquin Caparros taking caretaker charge until the end of the season, when a decision on the manager will be made. Recently-re-appointed sporting director Monchi is likely to have a big say on matters and Nolito is keen to sit down and thrash things out with the club as soon as possible.

“I would like to speak to the new coach,” he added.

“This year has not gone as I would have liked, it was been the hardest of my career on a personal level.

“But I want to continue playing here, I want to show what I can do when fit.

“I have a year left on my contract and I want to stay at Sevilla.”

