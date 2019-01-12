Tottenham have been given a boost in their hopes to end their transfer stagnation after reports in Italy claimed AC Milan could be forced to abandon plans to sign Franck Kessie.

The north London outfit failed to sign any players over the summer and it looked as though it could be a similar story this month with manager Mauricio Pochettino recently admitting that any new arrivals look unlikely.

However, with Spurs looking for a replacement for China-bound Mousa Dembele, Tottenham have been boosted by reports that Financial Fair Play regulations could force Milan to abandon their planned purchase of Kessie, who has been mentioned as a possible replacement in their midfield.

Kessie joined Milan from Atalanta in summer 2017 on a two-year loan with an obligation to buy and while Milan want to make the move permanent, they could be forced to pull the plug on the arrangement.

And according to il Corriere dello Sport, an offer of €40million (£35.6m) would persuade Atalanta to sell the midfielder, who is also emerging as a target for Chelsea, to a Premier League suitor instead.

The Italian newspaper believes Spurs have already set the wheels in motion to sign Kessie as a replacement for Dembele.

And it seems Tottenham won’t be finished there either with Sport Bild claiming earlier this week that Tottenham are also emerging as strong contenders ahead of Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund to sign in-demand RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner.

Werner has netted 13 goals in 21 games this season and while a deal looks unlikely to happen until the summer, the German paper claim Spurs are readying a summer bid of €40m for a player, who has already been told he will be sold at the end of the season if he does not sign a new deal.

Get the latest personalised Spurs products on our new TEAMtalk Tottenham shop!