Tottenham Hotspur have finally found their new manager after officially confirming the appointment of Nuno Espirito Santo.

Spurs have been without a permanent manager for over two months after sacking Jose Mourinho in April. They have been met with disappointment in their pursuits of several candidates, but have now finally convinced one to sign. Nuno will take the reins after his departure from Wolves at the end of the season.

The former goalkeeper, who coincidentally used to play for Mourinho, has signed a contract until 2023 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

He will be tasked with bringing a new philosophy to the club, different to that of his former boss. It will be a busy summer as they seek to get back up the Premier League table next season and the work will commence imminently.

Nuno, who has also managed Rio Ave, Valencia and Porto, is looking forward to unlocking the squad’s potential.

He told the club website: “When you have a squad with quality and talent, we want to make the fans proud and enjoy.

“It’s an enormous pleasure and honour (to be here); there’s joy and I’m happy and looking forward to starting work.

“We don’t have any days to lose and we must start working immediately as pre-season starts in a few days.”

Subscribe for free to TEAMtalk’s daily newsletter…

Nuno will be reunited with his former Wolves player Matt Doherty, while reports have already been suggesting he could raid his most recent former employers in the transfer market.

Those plans will only become clearer in the coming weeks. For now, Tottenham are warmly welcoming their new boss.

Levy and Paratici explain Nuno choice

Chairman Daniel Levy said: “First of all, I’d like to welcome Nuno to the Club. We should like to thank our supporters for all their patience throughout this process.

“I’ve spoken already about the need to revert back to our core DNA of playing attacking, entertaining football and Fabio [Paratici] and I believe Nuno is the man who can take our talented group of players, embrace our young players coming through and build something special.”

Managing director Paratici added: “The brief for this appointment has always been clear. We wanted a Head Coach that can instil all the values that are important to this Football Club.

“You only have to look at Nuno’s time at Wolves to see his ability to take a group of players and implement an adaptive style that brings success and allows players to develop and thrive.

“We are all looking forward to getting started in what we hope will be a successful time with the Club.”

Nuno left Wolves after a four-year tenure in which he led them from the Championship into Europe. Crystal Palace were previously in talks with him, but he pulled out of those negotiations and now has a more appealing project.

He was not Spurs’ first-choice candidate; they previously tried to get the likes of Antonio Conte, Julen Lopetegui, Paulo Fonseca or Gennaro Gattuso.

But now, they can put all that in the past and focus on the future with their new boss.

READ MORE: Man Utd make bizarre decision on Martial as Nuno looks to shock deal