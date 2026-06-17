Man Utd and Tottenham in contact to sign £50m winger who’s destined to leave

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have made moves to sign Crysencio Summerville from West Ham United, TEAMtalk understands.

Summerville has become one of the most sought-after wide players in this summer’s transfer window following West Ham’s relegation from the Premier League.

The 24-year-old Netherlands international winger, who joined the Hammers from Leeds United in 2024, delivered several standout performances despite the London club’s struggles, catching the eye with his pace, directness, and goal threat.

With West Ham to play in the Championship next season, a departure is inevitable.

The Hammers are understood to value the winger at around £50 million, a fee that reflects his potential and contract until 2029, although it may prove negotiable given their need to balance the books.

Summerville, who is playing for the Netherlands at the 2026 World Cup, has no desire to drop into the second tier of English football.

Sources have told us that Man Utd have made formal enquiries and view Summerville as a prime candidate for the left-wing position, particularly if Marcus Rashford departs.

We understand that the 24-year-old former Leeds star ranks highly in Man Utd’s data analysis.

Tottenham Hotspur also retain strong interest in Summerville.

Sources have stated that Tottenham have contacted West Ham and see Summerville as a versatile attacking option, potentially as cover or an alternative to other targets.

Tottenham are keen to add strength in the wide areas of manager Roberto De Zerbi’s squad.

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Crysencio Summerville has European clubs after him

In Europe, AC Milan and AS Roma are in the chase for Summerville.

Serie A clubs appreciate his technical ability and work rate, with Milan considered as serious contenders.

Marseille, Napoli, Atalanta, and Villarreal have also monitored the situation, while occasional links to Newcastle United and Bournemouth persist in the Premier League.

Summerville’s versatility to play on either flank or centrally makes him an attractive option for clubs.

The West Ham star’s ability to beat defenders, deliver crosses, and contribute goals and assists positions him as a player who is considered “EPL ready”.

West Ham will hope to secure a substantial fee, but with multiple suitors, their best hope is a bidding war driving the price higher.

As the window intensifies, Summerville’s future will be one to watch.

Whether he stays in England or heads abroad, Summerville is unlikely to be at West Ham next season.

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