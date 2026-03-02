Tottenham told only ‘huge offer’ can secure Vicario replacement as Premier League deletes ‘whoops’ post

There's been talk of Guglielmo Vicario being replaced at Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur will have to make a ‘huge offer’ if they are to secure the signing of Guglielmo Vicario’s potential replacement this summer, while the Italian stopper was ridiculed in a controversial social media post by the Premier League on Sunday evening.

Vicario had another mixed afternoon at Craven Cottage as Spurs made it 10 games without a win in the Premier League as they were beaten by in-form Fulham to leave them firmly in the relegation mix.

The Italy international pulled off some sensational stops against a Cottagers side who could have scored four or five on another day, but his distribution was once again found wanting and ended up being the butt of the joke in a surprising post from the official Premier League X account.

The account, which boasts a massive following of 44.9million, posted a 13-second video on Sunday evening showing a particularly wayward moment from the Italian shot-stopper when an attempted long free-kick sailed directly out of play for a Fulham goal kick.

The caption accompanying the video was what truly sparked anger from Tottenham. It read: “Just how the play was drawn up…” before adding, “An interesting free-kick from Vicario” paired with a smiling emoji. The post was then rounded off with the word “Whoops” followed by another smiling emoji.

It was published at 10.55pm GMT on Sunday evening and gained more than 400,000 views before it was taken down after a formal complaint from Tottenham officials.

While unnecessary, it did once again highlight a major weakness in a Tottenham team that could very easily end up being relegated from the Premier League for the first time in their history.

Vicario has conceded 43 goals in 28 Premier League outings this season, only keeping seven clean sheets in that time, and our sources have previously reported how Spurs are already weighing up options to replace the 29-year-old.

Tottenham facing hefty Dean Henderson premium

Meanwhile, a fresh report claims that Spurs are facing major disappointment in their efforts to bring Crystal Palace stopper Dean Henderson to north London.

The 28-year-old England stopper has emerged as a top target for Tottenham transfer chiefs ahead of the summer, but Football Insider reports they will have to make a ‘huge offer’ to convince Palace into selling.

Indeed, it’s reported that Selhurst Park chiefs are ‘determined’ to keep Henderson at Selhurst Park and will only buckle if Spurs put on a bid they cannot turn down.

After failing to establish himself at Manchester United, Henderson has now made over 100 appearances for Palace and kept 35 clean sheets in that time.

It’s no great surprise seeing Tottenham move for a stopper of Henderson’s quality, especially given Vicario’s struggles, but he’s not the only keepr on the club’s radar.

Sunderland star Robin Roefs is also on the club’s shortlist of targets, although Liverpool also hold the Dutchman in high regard and are considering a move of their own.

Assuming Tottenham are able to avoid the drop, all eyes will then turn to summer and who will replace Vicario, with a return to Italy edging ever closer for the current Spurs No.1.

