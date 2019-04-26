Tottenham in four way battle to land Nigerian attacking prospect

Tottenham are reportedly one of four sides interested in raiding Latvian side Spartaks for young Nigerian forward Chikezie Miracle Nwaorisa.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is always on the lookout for young talent, having integrated the likes of Dele Alli, Harry Winks, Kyle Walker-Peters and Oliver Skipp into his side during his time in charge.

Nwaorisa, 18, broke into Spartaks team in recent weeks but has made an immediate – scoring on his debut in a 2-1 defeat to FK Jelgava.

The report on Calciomercato also claims that Villarreal, Sampdoria and Croatian giants Dinamo Zagreb are watching the youngster, who would cost in the region of £1.3million.

There could, however, be a work permit issue on the horizon – although Nwaorisa is expected to take part for Nigeria’s Under-20 side in this summer’s World Cup in Poland between May and June, which may negate the problem.

