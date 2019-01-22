Tottenham could reportedly try and end their long wait to buy a new player by striking a deal to sign a Udinese winger.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side have now gone 12 months since their last new signing having kept their powder dry over the summer – becoming, in the process, the first Premier League side not to buy anyone new over a summer transfer window.

They were also expected to have a quiet month during the January window, but news that Harry Kane faces around two months out with an ankle ligament injury– together with absence of Son Heung-Min, who has joined up with South Korea at the Asian Cup – has forced Tottenham into a change of heart.

Pochettino’s chat with Daniel Levy last week may also have had some bearing.

As such, the club had been linked with a move for Barcelona winger Malcom, with reports in Spain last week suggesting the north London club were ready to sign the player on loan, with a view to a permanent £36million swoop in the summer.

However, it’s now claimed Barca have told Spurs they would prefer to sell the winger to an unnamed Chinese Super League club, amid reports they had not only gazumped Tottenham’s offer, but also vowed to pay the transfer fee up front.

As such, Tottenham have been forced to look at alternatives and reports in Italy claim Udinese winger Rodrigo de Paul has now emerged as a genuine target.

According to the reports, agents for the 24-year-old Argentina international have already held talks with Tottenham over a potential summer move, with Spurs looking – as they were with Malcom – to bring the player in on loan now with a view to a permanent move at the end of the campaign.

De Paul has been with Udinese since a 2016 switch from Valencia and recently changed his agent in a bid to force through a potential move.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, he will now be represented by Leandro Pereiro and Agustyn Jiminez with Inter and Napoli also reportedly interested in the hard-working wideman.

