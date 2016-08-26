Tottenham in shock link with Man City outcast – report

Tottenham have emerged as an unlikely contender in the race to sign Manchester City centre-back Eliaquim Mangala, according to reports.

ESPN FC believe that Tottenham will listen to offers for Kevin Wimmer, who has only recently a new five-year deal with club, should they be able to complete a ‘difficult’ deal for the defender who is not in Pep Guardiola’s first-team plans.

Spurs are trying to add more fresh faces to the squad before the transfer window closes, but Wilfried Zaha does not appear to be one of them with Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish slamming their opening £12million bid.

The emphatic rejection may see Tottenham switch their attention back to completing a deal with Marseille Georges-Kevin Nkoudou.