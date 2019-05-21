Tottenham have taken a significant step towards the signing of Maxi Gomez after reportedly holding talks with the Celta Vigo striker.

The Uruguayan hotshot will be allowed to leave the LaLiga side this summer if any club matches the €50m exit clause in his contract, with Celta Vigo unable to stand in the 22-year-old’s way should he choose to move on.

We exclusively revealed how a move to join West Ham collapsed in January, while Liverpool have also been sniffing around the South American.

While the Hammers had hoped to resurrect their interest in the player, he has reportedly told the club he only wants to sign for a side who can offer him Champions League football. With the Hammers out of the running, Liverpool are yet to make an approach and look unlikely to do so with Jurgen Klopp prioritising other options.

And according to reports in Spain, via the Daily Star, Tottenham have moved to the front of the queue after opening talks with the player’s representative over a move to north London this summer. As per the report, Spurs see Gomez as cover and competition for club talisman Harry Kane and would have no issue meeting the £43m required to buy him out of his contract.

Spurs also need more cover up front after they missed the deadline to extend Fernando Llorente’s deal over the weekend – meaning the veteran Spaniard will be free to leave the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this summer.

Spanish newspaper Estadio Deportivo claims Borussia Dortmund could yet rival Spurs for Gomez but talk of interest from Atletico Madrid have been dismissed after that option was branded “complicated” for Diego Simeone’s side.

Nonetheless, it seems certain that Gomez will move on this summer, with Estadio Deportivo insisting that the player will not leave for a penny less than his exit clause, especially given his inclusion at the Copa America next month with Uruguay likely to drive up his price further.

Celta have already planned for life after the striker, having agreed to sign Penarol striker Gabriel Fernandez, who is seen as his replacement in the attack next season.

